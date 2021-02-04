On the Move: Jim Akerhielm

Jim Akerhielm was recently elected to a three-year term on United Way of Greenville County’s volunteer board of directors.

He has spent much of his career leading and growing technology businesses. More recently, he performs board and advisory work in the technology sector working with both companies and investors.

Akerhielm is active in the community, serving as the chair of United Ministries, on the executive committee of the Peace Center and as leader of an admissions council for Lafayette College.