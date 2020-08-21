On the Move: Jim Burns

Jim Burns was recently appointed by Greenville County Council to a three-year term on the Greenville Area Development Corporation board.

He is president and CEO of Strategy & Execution Excellence LLC, a consultancy focused on development, project management and owner’s representation in Greenville.

Burns has served as director of development for Central Realty Holdings and managing principal of Design Strategies, and in leadership roles with Carolina First, now TD Bank, and Jacobs Engineering.

He is a graduate of Clemson University.