On the Move: Jo Ann Mitchell Brasington

Jo Ann Mitchell Brasington was recently appointed vice president for marketing and communications at Wofford College.

She had been serving as interim vice president and senior director of editorial and creative services. She has 30 years of journalism, marketing, public information, project management and creative experience, the past six of which have been on the marketing and communications team at Wofford College.

Brasington is a graduate of Wofford College and the University of South Carolina.