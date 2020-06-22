On the Move: John Decembrino

John Decembrino was recently appointed to the board of directors at THS Constructors.

He worked for 40 years as a construction human resources professional for several construction companies such as Daniel Construction, now known as Fluor, SUITT and BE&K.

Decembrino has worked in all human resources capacities, most recently serving as a consultant for THS Constructors. He also serves in various roles with the South Carolina Private Industry Council, the Greenville Humane Society and the University of Alabama Advisory Board for the Engineering Department.