John Deck was recently appointed as general manager of the AC Hotel Greenville. The new hotel is slated to open in early 2021 and is owned and operated by Auro Hotels.

Deck has more than 25 years of leadership experience, including his most recent role as corporate food and beverage director at Auro Hotels as well as previous general manager roles with Marriott Greenville and Hyatt Regency Suites in Atlanta.