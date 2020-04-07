On the Move: John M. Jennings

John M. Jennings was recently named managing partner of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP’s Greenville office. He replaced Timothy E. Madden, who has been elected to a state family court judgeship.

Jennings assumed daily leadership of more than 81 attorneys and staff members. He joined the firm in 2006 as a partner in the corporate and securities practice, particularly focusing on public companies and financial institutions. He maintains his practices in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, public company reporting, executive compensation and corporate governance.

Jennings is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Northwestern University School of Law. Before joining Nelson Mullins, he was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis in Chicago.