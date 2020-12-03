On the Move: John Stadsvold

John Stadsvold recently joined Countybank as senior trust officer.

He comes to Countybank with more than 40 years of trust and investment management experience. He previously served as the trust manager with Core Bank and as manager of the wealth management group at F&M Bank and Trust Company.

Stadsvold is a graduate of Minnesota State University and is a certified trust and financial advisor, accredited estate planner, accredited wealth management advisor and accredited asset management specialist.