On the Move: Jonathan Handshoe

Jonathan Handshoe recently joined Greenville medical and laboratory company Premier Medical Inc. as a bid analyst.

He previously worked as an operations analyst for Lima One Capital and as an account analyst for ScanSource.

Handshoe is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate and is completing his last semester at the College of William and Mary for his MBA. He was also recently accepted to the University of Notre Dame and will start in May 2021, pursuing his Master of Science degree in finance.