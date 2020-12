Jordan Peeler recently joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as an associate and will focus his practice on family law and litigation.

He previously served as an attorney with the South Carolina Department of Social Services and practiced at an AmLaw 100 firm.

Peeler is a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law and Clemson University. He currently serves as chairman for the City of Laurens Historic Preservation Commission and as a board member for Laurens City Cemetery Association.