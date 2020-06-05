On the Move: Jorge Cortijo

Jorge Cortijo recently joined Leadership Management International Inc. of the Carolinas as business development manager.

In this role, he works with individual and organizational clients, introducing them to the LMI services.

Cortijo is currently an active flight superintendent in the 437th aircraft maintenance squadron with the U.S. Air Force and has served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He is also an International Coach Federation professional certified coach, certified executive coach, certified comprehensive fitness instructor, master resiliency consultant and certified personal trainer and nutritionist.