On the Move: Josh Sims

Josh Sims was recently hired as chief development officer for the United Way of Greenville County.

In the role, he will provide strategic leadership and oversight of United Way’s annual giving campaigns and major gifts from individuals, corporations and foundations.

Sims has more than 13 years of experience in fundraising, holding frontline and leadership roles at both Furman University and Baylor University. At Furman, he served as the director of major gifts. He also previously worked as the senior director of regional development at Baylor University.

He was also a senior consultant at Plus Delta Partners, where he worked with higher education, health care and social service nonprofit organizations to bring discipline and focus to their fundraising approach, primarily through skill set building and individual coaching. He coached more than 125 fundraisers and fundraising leaders during his tenure.

Sims is a graduate of Baylor University, Clemson University and George W. Truett Theological Seminary.