On the Move: Kaitlyn Ford

Kaitlyn Ford recently joined Greenville-based digital marketing agency STORY as an executive assistant.

She previously worked for Black Ankle Vineyards as a social media director and was also responsible for planning, organizing and executing all winery events as well as executing wine club-oriented events. In addition, she worked for local marketing company Design The Experience and was responsible for project management of the client portfolio, which included overall strategy and implementation of project plans and timelines, client reporting and relationship management, and expense management along with providing ongoing statistics and analytics.

Ford is a graduate of Stevenson University.