On the Move: Karen Janette

Karen Janette recently joined Flagship Commercial’s commercial sales and leasing team.

In this role, she advises clients on the disposition, acquisition and leasing of income properties.

Janette previously owned and operated a consulting business, which guided startups and growth-stage businesses in developing expansion and funding strategies, marketing plans and public relations campaigns. She was also a part of property acquisition advisory teams in the capacity of site selection and feasibility studies for several redevelopment projects throughout the Southeast.

Janette is a graduate of the University of Florida and is a member of CREW Upstate, GGAR and the National Association of REALTORS.