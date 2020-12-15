On the Move: Kay Clifton

Kay Clifton recently achieved the professional designation of chartered retirement planning counselor.

Those who complete the CRPC professional education program, pass a final exam and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the CRPC designation.

This advanced training program focuses on the pre- and post-retirement needs of individuals. Study topics include principles of retirement planning, sources of retirement income, employer-sponsored plans, deferred compensation plans, plan distributions, investment strategies during retirement and planning for incapacity, disability and long-term care.

Clifton currently serves as a financial advisor at the financial services firm Edward Jones.