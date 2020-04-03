On the Move: Kevin Laird

Kevin Laird was recently named executive vice president of engineering at Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood.

Laird joined the architecture and engineering firm in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2005 and moved to Greenville in 2007 to open its first office in the state. He has since continued to lead GMC’s South Carolina operations and was elected to serve on the company’s board of directors in 2018.

<! can cut here for print>

In his new role, Laird is responsible for managing the firm’s entire engineering division, which includes oversight of approximately 180 employees in offices throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. He succeeds Burt Hankins, who announced he would step down from the executive vice president role at the end of 2019.

Under his leadership, GMC has completed several notable projects in the region, including the Clemson University Football Operations Complex, Clemson University Softball Complex, Anderson Regional Joint Water System Lake Hartwell Water Treatment Facility Ozone Addition, Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Facility, Greenville Water – Water Resources Master Plan and the Aiken County Public Service Authority Horse Creek Water Pollution Control Facility Upgrades. Laird volunteers his time as the Troop Committee Chair of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 19, the Shalom House in Belton, Greenville Little League and the Anderson County Development Corporation.

He is a graduate of both Leadership Greenville and Leadership South Carolina. He is a member of the South Carolina Economic Developers Association, South Carolina Rural Water Association and the South Carolina Chapter of the American Water Works Association. He is a graduate of Clemson University and Auburn University, and is a registered professional engineer in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.