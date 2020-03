Kim Fabian has been named executive director of the Greenville Center for Creative Arts. She brings more than 25 years of experience to the position.

Fabian comes to the Greenville Center for Creative Arts from Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, where she served as senior vice president since 2012. She is a graduate of Towson University, where she serves as an officer on the foundation board of directors and is a president emeritus of the alumni association board of directors.