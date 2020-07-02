On the Move: Kornelia Kostka

Kornelia Kostka was recently named research manager for the Greenville Area Development Corporation.

She previously worked as a data analyst for Lending Tree subsidiary SnapCap in Charleston, before returning to Krakow, Poland, to work in banking operations with Euroclear Bank. She has also worked in supply chain management with United Parcel Service, accounting and logistics with Allen Lund Company and business development support for the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s office in Munich, Germany.

Kostka is a graduate of the College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina’s Moore School of Business.