Kunal T. Patel of DP3 Architects Ltd. recently successfully completed the architect registration exam.

He currently serves in the firm’s community studio acting as design team leader for projects including the Keowee Key Clubhouse Renovation, City of Greenville Parking Services Office Renovation, South Greenville Fire Station and the City of Easley Fire Headquarters & Operations Facility.

Kunal is a graduate of Clemson University.