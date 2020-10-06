On the Move: Kylie Miller

Kylie Miller recently joined Endeavor, a coworking and shared office space community, as its communications coordinator.

She previously served as an intern and digital marketing lead for the Pearce Center for Professional Communication at Clemson University, account management intern at Lewis Media Partners in Richmond, Virginia, and marketing assistant at The Market Group in Leesburg, Virginia. She also worked as a radio DJ and music director at WSBF-FM 88.1, Clemson’s alternative radio station.

Miller is a graduate of Clemson University.