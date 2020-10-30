On the Move: Laura Beth Brooks

Laura Beth Brooks was recently appointed assistant vice president of Countybank. She was also promoted to corporate governance manager.

She is responsible for developing and maintaining the organization’s corporate governance records, processes and activities. She also facilitates corporate governance practices that support strategic direction and regulatory compliance for the organization.

Brooks joined Countybank in 2018 as an executive administrator/office manager and previously worked as a litigation paralegal for local law firms where she prepared for and assisted with trial cases.

She is a graduate of the College of Charleston.