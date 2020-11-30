On the Move: Lee Yarborough

Lee Yarborough was recently elected as chair of the National Association of Professional Employer Organization’s board of directors.

She previously served as NAPEO’s vice chair and secretary-treasurer and as chair of NAPEO’s Carolinas Leadership Council.

Yarborough and her father, Braxton Cutchin, founded Propel HR in 1996, where she works as president of the company.

She was also named a fellow of the 11th class of the Liberty Fellowship program and is a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. In addition, she serves on the executive board of Public Education Partners in Greenville and founded Read Up Greenville, an annual literary festival for middle school students and young adults.