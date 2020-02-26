On the Move: Lisa Ellis-James

Lisa Ellis-James was recently named chief operation officer at Ogletree Deakins.

Ellis-James joins the firm from The Boston Consulting Group, where she served as senior director, global operational innovations, and was the chief of staff for the global operations leadership team.

As Ogletree Deakins’ chief operating officer, Ellis-James will lead the firm’s practice and business support functions, including the areas of finance, information technology, human resources, knowledge management, office operations, real estate, data analytics and litigation support. She will be a member of the firm’s executive committee and will lead the management committee, which is comprised of the firm’s office managing shareholders.

She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.