On the Move: Mac Carpenter

Mac Carpenter recently joined O’Neal as executive vice president.

He brings 35 years of construction experience to the role, including serving as president of BE&K Building Group for the past six years.

Carpenter began his career on a drafting board in 1984 and worked his way into project engineering and project management roles before assuming a senior project manager/director of construction role at Suitt Construction in 1996. From there, he served in executive roles with Suitt and its successor organization, BE&K Building Group. He was named president in 2014 and remained in that role until early 2020.