On the Move: Madi Kwiatkowski

Madi Kwiatkowski was recently promoted to media buyer at Infinity Marketing.

In her new role, she supports the team by providing integrated marketing strategies to clients, collecting and analyzing market data, managing and optimizing budget plans and implementing traditional and digital advertising campaigns across various platforms.

Kwiatkowski is a graduate of Clemson University. She is Google Ads certified with specializations in Fundamentals and Search, and The Trade Desk Trading Academy Certified for Targeting and Data Management and Programmatic Principles.