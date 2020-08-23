On the Move: Marisa Cecil

Marisa Cecil was recently named president of the Charles Lea Center Foundation.

She has spent more than a decade working for nonprofits in the Spartanburg area, most recently as the director of development for the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas. She also spent nine years in various roles at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System including working as the director of philanthropy for the Spartanburg Regional Foundation.

Cecil is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Leadership Spartanburg. In addition, she was named the 2019 Young Professional of the Year by the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.