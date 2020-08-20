On the Move: Marshall Franklin

Marshall Franklin was recently appointed by Greenville County Council to three-year terms on the Greenville Area Development Corporation board.

He is a client executive for Ernst & Young. He also served as the chief operations officer for Bob Jones University and previously had a 25-year career with Ernst & Young, where he has served both domestic and international clients from offices in France, England and the southeastern United States.

Franklin is a graduate of Bob Jones University. He is an active member on several nonprofit boards and has previously served as both a director and chairman for the GADC.