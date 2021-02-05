On the Move: Mary Helen Kelly

Mary Helen Kelly recently joined VantagePoint Marketing as an account executive.

In this role, she spearheads project management and execution, including managing digital client projects and working closely with internal teams to complete projects. She also serves as a day-to-day contact for VantagePoint’s foodservice, manufacturing and business services clients.

Kelly is a graduate of Furman University and volunteers with organizations such as the Furman Advantage Network and the American Heart Association Upstate.