Mary Hunter Beasley recently joined Ryan Beasley Law’s team of lawyers.

She previously was a clerk at the South Carolina Attorney General’s office and the South Carolina Legislative Council. In addition, she worked for the 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecuting DUIs and domestic violence cases from 2016 to 2019.

Beasley is a graduate of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina School of Law.