On the Move: Matt Christie

Matt Christie recently joined Bunnell Lammons Engineering as a senior engineer with the construction services department.

Christie is responsible for the management of construction materials testing and special inspections projects, including coordinating the engineering technicians and managing all project data. Throughout his 20-year career, he has been involved with large-scale SCDOT projects, industrial projects and numerous million-square-foot regional distribution centers.

Christie is a graduate of Clemson University and is a registered professional engineer in South Carolina.