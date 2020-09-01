On the Move: Matt Gumbert

Matt Gumbert recently joined Rebuild Upstate as a home repair coordinator.
He is a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University, where he worked as a manager with the university. Gumbert also served as a youth pastor in Indiana.
