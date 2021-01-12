On the Move: Matthew Schwartz

Matthew Schwartz recently joined Infinity Marketing as a media coordinator.

In this role, he assists the team with digital and traditional strategies for the agency’s health care client segment. His responsibilities include planning, buying and reporting on media campaigns to achieve the marketing goals of clients.

Schwartz comes to Infinity from Talking Dog, an advertising and PR agency based in Athens, Georgia, where he supported in developing the brand identity for Pour Taproom Atlanta.

He is a graduate of the University of Georgia.