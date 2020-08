Matthew Violano recently joined Zuendt Engineering as a civil designer.

He was previously the sole proprietor of Redline Design Services, as well as its project manager and lead designer. He was also a project manager at EAS Surveying Inc. and the project start-up piping lead for the Duke Energy IGCC Plant in Edwardsport, Indiana.

Violano is a graduate of Fisher College in Boston and Ivy Technical College in Evansville, Indiana.