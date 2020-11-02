On the Move: McNeil Epps

McNeil Epps of NAI Earle Furman was recently recognized for earning the certified commercial investment member designation.

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study-driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.