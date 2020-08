Megan Tyler was recently selected as Wofford College’s director of admission.

She joined the college’s admission staff as a counselor in 2015, and for the past year she has served as senior associate director of admission.

Tyler has directed the Wofford Scholars Program and has been the admission liaison to the First Year Orientation team, the Bonner Scholars Program and Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

She is a graduate of Wofford College and Columbia College.