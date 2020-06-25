On the Move: Megha Lal

Megha Lal recently joined Countybank’s board of directors.

She has also served on the boards of the Greenwood Arts Council, Emerald Triangle Steering Committee, Greenwood Community Theatre, Cambridge Academy and Self Regional Healthcare Foundation. At the SRH Foundation, she served as chair for two years and co-chaired the Forever Self capital campaign to raise money for the cancer center.

Over the past decade, Lal has served on the steering committee for Greenwood Women Care and has served as chair for the Presidents Society for the Greenwood Promise. In addition, she has served on the steering committees for the Lakelands Rural Health Network and on the American Heart Association event Go Red for Women. Lal also served as co-chair for the Self Regional Healthcare Gala in 2015 and then went on to chair the Greenwood County Community Foundation for three years.

Lal is graduate of the Riley Fellows Diversity Leadership Institute Class and an active member of Greenwood Women Care.