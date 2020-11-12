On the Move: Melissa D. Bane

Melissa D. Bane recently joined Greenwood Capital’s employee ownership team.

She currently serves as a senior private client advisor and has more than 30 years of credentialed experience in the financial industry. In her role, she helps her clients develop a complete view of their financial picture, including life, investment, tax, insurance and estate planning goals.

Bane is currently a member of the SC Financial Planning Association. She serves on the grants committee for Greenville Women Giving and on the board and as past president for the Arts Council of Greenwood County. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and SC Association of CPAs.

She is a graduate of Lander University and is a certified public accountant, certified financial planner, personal financial specialist and chartered financial consultant. She is also a South Carolina licensed life, accident and health insurance professional.