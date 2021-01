Michael D. Zibert recently completed his architect registration exam.

He is currently in DP3 Architects Ltd.’s hospitality studio, where he has worked on projects such as Mastro’s Steakhouse, Hard Rock Café, Starbucks, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina and Kite Hill Brewing.

Zibert is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and has 21 years of experience in the architectural profession.