On the Move: Michael Martinez

Michael Martinez recently joined the South Carolina Environmental Law Project as its Greenville-based staff attorney.

In this role, he works with SCELP’s team on litigation and legal advocacy in state and federal courts and before state and federal administrative agencies, with a specific focus on the Upstate. The Upstate work includes partnering with other environmental groups and community-based organizations.

Martinez previously worked in the Greenville County Public Defender’s Office and has also served as a law clerk for Judge Aphrodite Konduros and as a staff attorney at the South Carolina Court of Appeals.