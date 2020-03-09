On the Move: Michael Williamson

Michael Williamson recently joined Northside Development Group as CEO.

Williamson previously served as the community development project manager for the city of Greenville. In this role he oversaw the city’s participation in affordable housing developments with both for-profit and non-profit partners. His accomplishments include securing $2.1M in Neighborhood Initiative Program funding through the state and helping lead a major planning effort resulting in the creation of the Greenville Housing Fund and $4.5M in funding. A huge focus of his work with the city, was working with neighborhood residents to address their needs, including affordable housing planning and owner-occupied repairs.

Prior to his work with the city, he worked in the non-profit affordable housing sector with Habitat for Humanity and Community Link. He is a graduate of Leadership Greenville Class of 45 and was named as part of the Upstate Business Journal’s Best and Brightest 35 and Under in 2019. He is a graduate of Clemson University.