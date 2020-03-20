On the Move: Michele Casey Huddleston

Michele Casey Huddleston, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial, was named to the Forbes magazine 2020 list of best-in-state wealth advisers.

The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by more than 11,000 of the nation’s most productive advisers. Huddleston was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record, and revenue produced over a three-year period.

She is part of Huddleston & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.