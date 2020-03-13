On the Move: Michelle Taylor-Smith

Michelle Taylor-Smith has joined the Clemson University School of Nursing as operations officer for the Center for Research on Health Disparities.

As the operations officer, Taylor-Smith’s primary focus will be to organize and oversee the strategic infrastructure of the center. This includes identifying opportunities for rural and underserved communities, and working closely with School of Nursing alumni distinguished professor Veronica Parker, who serves as director of CRHD.

In her role, Taylor-Smith, who was previously a vice president with Prisma Health, will participate in the rebranding of the center, ensure community participation in research and align partnerships and research projects for grants and related programs. Her next steps are to develop an Appalachia nurse practitioner network, help host a new conference sponsored by the center in September and develop external advisory boards for the CRHD.

Taylor-Smith received her undergraduate degree from the University of Toledo and master’s degree in nursing administration from the Medical College of Ohio. She holds a certificate in finance from the National Healthcare Financial Management Association and is a life fellow in the American College of Health Executives. Taylor-Smith led three acute-care medical centers to achieve magnet status for nursing, including Greenville Health System, now known as Prisma Health, and has an administrative record of clinical, fiscal, quality and customer service results that exceed national benchmarks.

Currently, Taylor-Smith teaches at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Furman University, serves as president of the Greenville Free Clinic board of directors and volunteers at the Project Host soup kitchen. She also mentors at the Women’s Domestic Violence Center.