On the Move: Mike Chwasky

Mike Chwasky recently joined Jeff Dezen Public Relations. He is in charge of the Golf/Lifestyle Group, consisting of clients such as Bridgestone Golf, Cobra Puma Golf and Golf Pride.

He previously spent over 20 years in various capacities at Werner Publishing and Time Inc., producing in-depth equipment coverage including ClubTest, instruction with GOLF Magazine’s Top 100 Teachers and PGA TOUR professionals and travel stories from locations in Scotland, Ireland, Wales and numerous North American destinations.