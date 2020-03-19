On the Move: Mike Williams

Mike Williams recently joined The Cliffs mountain region sales office as a sales executive working with The Cliffs at Glassy, The Cliffs at Mountain Park and The Cliffs Valley.

Williams, who has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, previously worked as the head golf professional at The Cliffs at Mountain Park. Before joining The Cliffs, he held positions at The Renaissance PineIsle Resort and The Ritz Carlton Golf Club, Orlando. He is a graduate of De Montfort University in England and was trained at Amarilla Golf in the Spanish Canary Islands.