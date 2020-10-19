On the Move: Mitch KennedyStaffOctober 19, 2020 Mitch Kennedy was recently named an at-large executive board member for OneSpartanburg Inc. He is the assistant city manager with the city of Spartanburg. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Megan Rudd StaffOctober 16, 2020 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Mitch Kennedy StaffOctober 19, 2020 Read More On the Move: Megan Rudd StaffOctober 16, 2020 Read More On the Move: Jonathan Handshoe StaffOctober 16, 2020 Read More On the Move: Preston Jones StaffOctober 15, 2020 Read More On the Move: Stacey Bevill StaffOctober 15, 2020 Read More On the Move: Katie Harris StaffOctober 14, 2020 Read More On the Move: Ashley Johnson StaffOctober 14, 2020 Read More On the Move: Eric Potts StaffOctober 13, 2020 Read More On the Move: Landon Senn StaffOctober 13, 2020