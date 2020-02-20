On the Move: Mitch Pingry

Mitch Pingry recently joined A M King as superintendent based in the firm’s Greenville office. The addition of Pingry is a strategic move that will boost the company’s capabilities in the Upstate.

Pingry has 30 years of experience in construction management. The former owner of Pingry Homes, Inc., a custom home builder in Simpsonville, comes to A M King after eight years with Sealed Air Corporation’s Cryovac Division.