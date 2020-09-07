On the Move: Moryah Jackson

Moryah Jackson recently joined United Community Bank as vice president, director of community development and engagement.

In this role, she is responsible for oversight of the bank’s community impact initiatives along with serving as a decision-maker of the recently established United Community Bank Foundation.

Jackson comes to United from Clemson University, where she served as director of diversity education. Earlier in her career, she worked to launch ‘TransformSC’, a public-private partnership focused on transforming the public education system in South Carolina. She has also previously served as assistant director of diversity, inclusion and community engagement at the University of South Carolina and apprenticeship consultant for the South Carolina Technical College System.

Jackson is a graduate of Columbia College, the University of South Carolina, the South Carolina Economic Development Institute, the Riley Institute Diversity Leaders Initiative, and the South Carolina Education Policy Fellowship Program.