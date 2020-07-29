On the Move: Nicole Nally

Nicole Nally was recently promoted to chief fiduciary officer and regional manager of the Louisville, Kentucky, Charlotte, North Carolina and Greenville markets at Argent Trust.

She previously served as market president of Argent Trust’s Louisville office and will lead trust and wealth management efforts and provide fiduciary counsel in the eastern region. She will also retain direct oversight of the Louisville market.

Nally is a certified trust and financial advisor and an accredited investment fiduciary. She has served as market president of the Louisville office since joining Argent in April 2012. She has more than 30 years of experience in the trust and financial services industry.

Prior to joining Argent Trust, she spent nine years as senior vice president and personal trust manager for Regions Morgan Keegan Trust Company. She also served as vice president and personal trust manager for Louisville Trust Company for five years.

Nally is a graduate of the University of Louisville and the Leadership Louisville program.