On the Move: Patrick Reid

Patrick Reid recently joined blueWATER Civil Design as director of business development.

In this role, his responsibilities include acting as a liaison between clients and project managers, enhancing the client experience and leading the company’s strategic outreach throughout the Upstate.

Reid previously worked as a client development manager at Summit Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, where he focused on the development of client and community relationships.

He also serves on the programs committee of the Urban Land Institute and is a graduate of The Citadel.