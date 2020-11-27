On the Move: Paul Touchette

Paul Touchette recently joined Sealevel Systems Inc. as director of engineering.

He most recently served as vice president of electronics engineering for Marmon Holdings Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company. During his tenure with Marmon, he delivered products and services with a 30% acceleration to market.

Touchette also worked as senior director of engineering for Manitowoc as well as engineering group manager for Continental, formerly Siemens Powertrain Automotive.

He owns seven patents in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced power recovery systems.