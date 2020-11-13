On the Move: Paula Harper Bethea

Paula Harper Bethea was recently named chief executive officer and president for wholesale pharmaceutical distribution business J M Smith by the board of directors.

She originally joined the J M Smith board in 2016 and has served as the executive chair since Feb. 1, 2019.

Bethea previously served as the executive director of the South Carolina Education Lottery and vice chairman of the board of South State Corporation and South State Bank. She is also a former chair of United Way of America, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Columbia College, and past president of the USC Alumni Association.

She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has honorary degrees from the University of South Carolina and Presbyterian College.